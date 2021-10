DuBOIS — It was the third time this season that the DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team took on Altoona — with the Lady Mountain Lions being victorious in each of the first two meetings in decisive fashion with 11-1 and 6-0 finals. DuBois would again fall to Altoona, this time by 5-0, but head coach Steve Graeca said it was by far their best effort against an Altoona team that’s arguably the toughest the Lady Beavers face all season.

DUBOIS, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO