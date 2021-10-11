DTN Grain Open: Markets Just Slightly Firmer
Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Weather in the Plains and Midwest has been beneficial for harvest, but rains are moving across the southern Plains and into Missouri and southern Iowa on Monday, and rains are projected mid-week in the Corn Belt. Tuesday features the October USDA report and possible yield revisions for both corn and soybeans.agfax.com
