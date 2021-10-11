CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Early voting begins Oct. 12

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 4 days ago
Early voting starts Oct. 12 for local municipal elections in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

In Fulton, advance voting for the Nov. 2 election will take place Oct. 12-29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In DeKalb, advance voting also runs Oct. 12-29. But weekday voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can check your registration status and poll locations here . Find early voting locations for Fulton County and DeKalb County . And, learn about Georgia voter identification requirements.

For information about local candidates, visit our election guides:

Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Mayor
Brookhaven City Council
Dunwoody City Council
Sandy Springs City Council and Mayor

There are more candidate forums in the works, including the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on Oct. 12.

The Buckhead Business Association and Livable Buckhead will host an Atlanta mayoral forum on Oct. 14 from 7:15 to 9 a.m.

