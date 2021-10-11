Outdoor trends for an indoor bathroom

PAID CONTENT | Midwest Bath Company is the area's PREMIER bathroom remodeling company that now has an office in Ankeny, Iowa to better serve the community! Darron Steagall, Sales/Operations Manager, shows us some of the big trends in bathroom remodels including Deep-Rich Matte finish fixtures and premium wall systems that including the Farms wood look and Canyon Cross Cut Patterns. We also explore a shelving solution to help keep your shower organized. Let Midwest Bath Company BRING THE SHOWROOM TO YOU and let one of their design consultants explain the many options available from the comfort of your own home! Right now, you can get No Interest, No Payments for 24 Months & 60% OFF INSTALLATION plus EXTRA DISCOUNTS for all Veterans in our area! Get an idea of what the cost will be for your project and get the price LOCKED IN for one year to give you an opportunity to evaluate what you would like to do with your bath/shower project. Call 515-381-6322 or visit www.midwestbath.com.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO