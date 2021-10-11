CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch on Monday: We're Here for season 2 of HBO's drag makeover series

By EW Staff
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m./Streaming on HBO/HBO Max. Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela are hitting the road again, recruiting residents of small towns across America to participate in one-night-only drags shows. It's not all just for fun and wigs, though — the queens are there to help spread love and support to people who are trying to express their genuine selves to their family, friends, and community. This season will take the trio to Temecula, Calif.; Del Rio, Tex.; and, in the season premiere, Spartansburg, S.C. They'll also go to Selma, Ala., where Shangela stands on the Edmund Pettis Bridge, where, 60 years ago, civil rights activists marched and were beaten. "Especially as Black people [and] as LGBTQIA+ people, we're still fighting for equality, we're fighting discrimination, we're fighting for acceptance and equal treatment for all people," Shangela told EW's Joey Nolfi recently. "Standing on that bridge as a Black gay person raised in the South, as someone who'd come to that town to help amplify the voices and find a community of support for the gays there, but also as a person that understood the significance of the moment, it was very powerful." —Gerrad Hall.

