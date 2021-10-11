CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA 22 Stays Top of UK Software Sales Chart

By News Bot
cramgaming.com
 4 days ago

It’s that time of the year when FIFA games stay on top of the UK Software Sales Chart, and this year’s iteration FIFA 2022 is no exception. Nintendo still asserts its top 10 dominance with 6 titles out of the 10. GFK ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE CHARTS – All formats – Week...

cramgaming.com

Comments / 0

