FIFA 22 Stays Top of UK Software Sales Chart

Whether we’re playing Assassin’s Creed, Ghost Recon, Far Cry or Watch Dogs, it appears that Ubisoft games that offer stealth/action follow similar gameplay patterns. The exception is perhaps The Division series which is more of a third-person shooter than a stealth/action game. Take a look at the following Far Cry 6 stealth gameplay video and you can see how the mission plays out. The procedure is as follows. From a vantage point scope out the area and mark any enemies and any technical equipment such as alarms and cameras. Move in undetected, and then disable all the alarms to avoid back-up arriving. Then take out all the remaining guards up-close-and-personal using sneak stealth attacks with melee weapons or a silenced pistol (obviously the latter doesn’t apply to Assassin’s Creed games). Watch Dogs allows hacking so you can disable guards from afar using a camera view, but the principles are the same.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO