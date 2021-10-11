CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester Vs Man United: both clubs’ injuries ahead of game

By Vedant Sharma
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League resumes this weekend where Leicester City will be hosting Manchester United after the conclusion of international break this week. You will be aware that the hosts have been suffering from injuries for a very long time now; the visitors are also tasting the same agony presently. Man United have made a good start to the season with 14 points from seven games and are fourth in the table right now, but some may argue that they have not been performing up to their previous standards.

foxesofleicester.com

