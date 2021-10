I am looking for some assistance or to even see if it is possible. A few days ago, I migrated a server (Fileserver) from Hyper-V to vCenter. I had some issues that I have been working through and I finally was able to make everything work. Now that I am ready to make this server go live, I was wondering if there is a way to migrate the changes that have occurred over the last couple of days to this new server? Due to the size of the drive, it takes roughly 12 hours to migrate and I do not want to have to migrate the entire server over again. I appreciate an help that I can get.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO