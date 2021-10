RANDOLPH COUNTY — Jobless rates in the Triad continued their descent in August, when more than 77% of North Carolina fell below the 5% threshold. The unemployment rate in Randolph County stood at 4.4% in August, down from 4.6% in July, according to information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce. The rate decreased 2.1% from a year ago, and unemployment rates statewide decreased in 93 of the state’s 100 counties, according to the report. All of the state’s 15 metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year and for the month.

