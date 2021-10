Call me Captain Obvious here, but a new study shows that fast food drive-thrus are not so fast after all, and they really do F@#k you in the drive-thru!. Gone are the days of getting the correct order from your favorite fast food drive-thru in a timely manner. First of all, it just seems like everybody is hitting the drive-thru at the same time, so of course the wait time is going to be a bit longer than usual.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO