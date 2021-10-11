Accepting That You'll Never Finish Your To-Do List Might Help You Get the Important Stuff Done
In the winter of 2014, the British journalist Oliver Burkeman found himself on a bench in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, having a bit of a crisis. A self-proclaimed “productivity geek,” he’d spent “countless hours'' trying to Inbox Zero and Pomodoro Technique his way to accomplishing everything on his to-do list, only to realize, on that morning, that it was hopeless. He was never going to get everything done.www.gq.com
