Mississippi County, AR

Osceola school district hosts flu clinics for students

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
Virus Outbreak-Viral Questions-Flu Shots For more information or questions, call North Elementary at 870-563-1155, CSE at 870-563-2371, OMS at 870-563-2150 or OHS at 870-563-2192. (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin) (Peter Hamlin)

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — The Osceola School District in Mississippi County, Ark., is hosting flu clinics this week.

The clinics will take place Monday at both North Elementary and Carroll Smith Elementary schools, according to the Osceola Times Facebook page.

On Wednesday, the clinic will be held at Osceola Middle School and Osceola High School, the post said.

Permission forms can be picked up at the front office of each campus and must be returned before returning them to school.

For more information or questions, call North Elementary at 870-563-1155, CSE at 870-563-2371, OMS at 870-563-2150 or OHS at 870-563-2192.

