Martin Center Highlights N.C. State Professor’s Lawsuit Against School

By Mitch Kokai
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shannon Watkins of the Martin Center interviews a professor from N.C. State who is suing the university. Incidents of academics being targeted for their views are on the rise, according to a new report by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE). FIRE notes that the number of targeting cases has sharply increased from 24 incidents in 2015 to 113 in 2020. Unfortunately, that trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down in 2021.

@JohnLocke

@JohnLocke

