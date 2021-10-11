Martin Center Highlights N.C. State Professor’s Lawsuit Against School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jay A. Perman, chancellor of the University System of Maryland, on Thursday appointed a search committee to select a new president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, who served as president of UMBC for three decades and helped turn the university into a nationally renowned institution, announced his retirement in August. His final day in office is June 30, 2022. Perman’s committee was approved the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, with Regent Michelle Gourdine serving as chair. In a release, the system said it is looking for a successor who will continue Hrabowski’s commitment to affordability, diversity, research and community service. “We know UMBC was transformed under Dr. Hrabowski, establishing itself as a leader in teaching, research, and equity—in student achievement and community engagement,” Perman said. “So we know we need a president who can harness the scholarly firepower of UMBC’s people, who can harness untapped potential, to keep that national—and international—prominence rising.” The committee includes UMBC student leaders, school faculty and administrators. The committee will work with recruiting firm Isaacson, Miller and eventually submit finalists to the chancellor and the Board of Regents for consideration.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO