When I walk into a room, I always tend to run to the window to either see the view or take a look at the light coming into the room and seeing how the room looks from that vantage point. I've always been this way. It's amazing how much lighting can change your perception of a room. If you don't get what I am saying, walk out of any room and walk back in look toward the window -- you will notice the room looks darker. Then if you walk toward the window and look at the room, it should appear lighter and brighter.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO