Police: Woman kidnapped & robbed at knifepoint, suspect arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man was arrested Sunday night after police say he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint before forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM.

The incident began shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the victim got off work in 3500 block of Indianola Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. That’s when the woman said a man with a knife, later identified as 42-year-old Eddie Ramos, forced her into her vehicle.

The woman told police Ramos made her drive to the 800 block of Army Post Road and withdraw cash from an ATM.

The victim was able to locate officers a few blocks away, in the 200 block of Dickman, and report the kidnapping and robbery. Police found Ramos nearby and he was taken into custody. Officers did recover a knife.

Ramos is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

