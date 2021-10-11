Wethersfield Defeats Stark County in Saturday High School Football
The Wethersfield Titans bounced back from a pair of tough losses to top Stark County on Saturday afternoon. In a game that was shifted to Saturday due to a shortage of available referees, Darius Dickerson rushed for nearly 200 yards and a pair of touch downs and Cole Troxell also scored twice while rushing for 91 yards as the Titans beat the Rebels 46 to 6. Dickerson also shined defensively where he had 7 tackles and two interceptions.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
