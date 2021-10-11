CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wethersfield, CT

Wethersfield Defeats Stark County in Saturday High School Football

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wethersfield Titans bounced back from a pair of tough losses to top Stark County on Saturday afternoon. In a game that was shifted to Saturday due to a shortage of available referees, Darius Dickerson rushed for nearly 200 yards and a pair of touch downs and Cole Troxell also scored twice while rushing for 91 yards as the Titans beat the Rebels 46 to 6. Dickerson also shined defensively where he had 7 tackles and two interceptions.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stark County, OH
Football
Stark County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Wethersfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
County
Stark County, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
Stark County, OH
Education
Wethersfield, CT
Sports
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Titans#American Football
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy