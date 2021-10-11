St. Jude acquires a facility dog for employee support

Newswise — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has welcomed a new, specially trained facility dog dedicated to employee respite needs. Rosalie, a two-year-old, 60-pound golden retriever, will be part of the Staff Resilience Center, which helps employees care for themselves so that they can continue to care for others. The Resilience Center assists employees in finding ways to cope with stress, burnout and compassion fatigue. Kimberly Russell, a St. Jude chaplain, serves as the dog's primary handler, and Janet Sellers, manager of the Resilience Center, is the backup handler.