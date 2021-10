Grayscale Photo of a Boy Aiming Toy Gun Selective Focus Photographypixaby. Hey, My name is Ryan and I'm 15 years old. My mother and my father are killers. My dad was in the Army, and my mom is a veteran police officer. I feel tainted and am sometimes conflicted by the views of the world as well. I don't agree with my parent's careers or beliefs and feel imprisoned within my own family. I am very concerned about my 8-year-old brother who is intrigued by my parent's stories and toy guns. I feel uncomfortable in my own home sometimes, I mean I'm in no physical danger, I just don't like the feeling. How do I move past this and deal? Thank you, Ryan.

8 HOURS AGO