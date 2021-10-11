Terminix ramps up sustainability efforts in fleet conversion

Founded in 1972, Contempora is an employee-owned circular knit company based in Lumberton, N.C. Starting as a contract knitter, it has evolved into a premier knit fabric manufacturer in the United States. Today, with more than 200 machines and a capacity of over 3 million pounds per month, Contempora continues to evolve and grow to support the success of their customers. Contempora’s vast product line is composed of single- and double-knit constructions in gauges ranging from coarse to ﬁne, and since 2015, the company has purchased 55 knitting machines. These investments have increased capacity by over 25 percent, while reducing energy...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO