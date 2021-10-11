CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sinai Launches Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health

Mount Sinai Health System
 4 days ago

Newswise — (New York, NY – October 11, 2021) – The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has launched a new department dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) to transform health care, further positioning the Mount Sinai Health System as a leader in providing patient care through pioneering innovations and technologies. The Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health is the first department of its kind within a medical school in the United States.

