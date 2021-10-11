Teerin Liewluck, MD Awarded the Scientific Impact Award From AANEM
Newswise — ROCHESTER, MN – October 1, 2021 – Teerin Liewluck, MD, has been chosen as one of the winners of AANEM’s 2021 Scientific Impact Award. Dr. Liewluck was the senior author on a published paper titled, Neuromuscular Transmission Defects in Myopathies: Rare but Worth Searching For. Authors on this paper include: Behzad Elahi, MD, PhD; Ruple S. Laughlin, MD; William J. Litchy, MD; and Margherita Milone, MD, PhD.www.newswise.com
