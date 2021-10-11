CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Krispy Skreme" Doughnuts Just Hit Shelves, and They're Giving Us Sanderson Sisters Vibes

By Lauren Harano
 4 days ago
Krispy Kreme just gave doughnut-lovers a sweet surprise this Halloween and released four brand-new (and super-spooky!) seasonal doughnuts. The "Krispy Skreme" collection features the Abra Cat Dabra, Enchanted Cauldron, Bewitched Broomstick, and Spooky Sprinkle doughnuts, all of which are just as enchanting as the next. The fan-favorite bakery already dropped the 2021 fall doughnuts, and paired with these, this season is almost too sweet!

