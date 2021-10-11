CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Hoppy Halloween happenings in San Diego

pacificsandiego.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a spooky, and sudsy, Halloween in San Diego, mark your calendar with these three beer-centric events. Ready for a fright? AleSmith Brewing Company has partnered with Scareventures to host its inaugural Fright Nights, a six-day series featuring a haunted maze and lots of Evil Dead Red. Take a tour through the brewery’s shipping docks and facilities until you reach Zien Family Farm and its haunted maze, Red Harvest. After surviving the trek, treat yourself to a pint of Evil Dead Red at the tasting room, which will remain open to the public. AleSmith also offers two nights of Light Fright — a kid-friendly option with fewer monsters and more trick-or-treating. And on Oct. 30, a free Halloween Party will take over the tasting room with live music and a costume contest. 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22-24 and 28-31 (Fright Nights); 2-6 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 (Light Fright). AleSmith Brewing Company, 9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar. $30 tickets include two beers, with a designated driver option available for $20 and Light Fright priced at $7. Visit eventbrite.com/e/alesmith-fright-nights-ft-haunted-maze-by-scareventures-tickets-165448108747.

www.pacificsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Pumpkin Beer#Halloween Party#Food Drink#Alesmith Brewing Company#Zien Family Farm#Red Harvest#9990 Alesmith Court#Rock Star Beer Festivals#Ragin#Stone Brewery
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy