Hoppy Halloween happenings in San Diego

For a spooky, and sudsy, Halloween in San Diego, mark your calendar with these three beer-centric events. Ready for a fright? AleSmith Brewing Company has partnered with Scareventures to host its inaugural Fright Nights, a six-day series featuring a haunted maze and lots of Evil Dead Red. Take a tour through the brewery’s shipping docks and facilities until you reach Zien Family Farm and its haunted maze, Red Harvest. After surviving the trek, treat yourself to a pint of Evil Dead Red at the tasting room, which will remain open to the public. AleSmith also offers two nights of Light Fright — a kid-friendly option with fewer monsters and more trick-or-treating. And on Oct. 30, a free Halloween Party will take over the tasting room with live music and a costume contest. 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22-24 and 28-31 (Fright Nights); 2-6 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 (Light Fright). AleSmith Brewing Company, 9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar. $30 tickets include two beers, with a designated driver option available for $20 and Light Fright priced at $7. Visit eventbrite.com/e/alesmith-fright-nights-ft-haunted-maze-by-scareventures-tickets-165448108747.