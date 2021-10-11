CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Checks Rolling Stones Concert Off Her Bucket List

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44W5Zy_0cNaeyf000

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline, lived out her rock’n’roll dream Saturday by attending a Rolling Stones concert.

The rock band performed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. They went on a brief tour this fall to make up for one that was originally planned for 2020.

Cline posted a few snapshots of her concert experience to her Instagram Stories earlier this weekend. The “American Pickers” star’s girlfriend posted one picture of the stage, featuring the iconic tongue on tall mounted screens. She captioned that picture, “I don’t make New Years Resolutions. Instead, I add a new thing to my bucket list every year. Seeing The Rolling Stones in concert has been on that list for years. Last night I got to check it off.”

In a second update to her Instagram Stories, Cline posted a video of the band rocking out to The Rolling Stones’ legendary song “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Checking items off a bucket list isn’t always easy, but we’re glad Cline managed to achieve this one. Hopefully, she has an opportunity to check even more things off this year or in the years to come.

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Celebrates Her Birthday in Recent Post

Earlier this month, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline, celebrated her 43rd birthday. She turned 43 right on the first day of the month, ushering in the new age and the fall season with an appropriate fall pic.

Cline posted the picture to her Instagram page. In it, she wears an adorable multi-colored shirt and a wide-brimmed hat. Her smile is both gorgeous and contagious. She captioned the post with a long, heartfelt message about how the last 43 years have treated her.

“In high school, we had to write a paper on where we would be in 5, 10, and 20 years. To be honest, I don’t even remember what I wrote. I always thought it was a crazy idea to plan your life so young,” the “American Pickers” star’s girlfriend began.

“Though my heart has consistently stayed the same loving, giving, and child-like curious self, my mind has been a sponge for everything that surrounds me…and what surrounds me is forever changing,” she continues. “The real secret to a fulfilling life is to be adaptable. Perhaps that’s the only thing I know for sure, that the only thing consistent in life is inconsistency.”

Cline concluded, “So if you asked me now what I would be doing in 20 years my answer would be ‘just living.’ It’s got me through 43 years today and I can’t wait to look back in the next 43 years and see that I still don’t know shit about shit but I’ve had a damn good time trying to figure it all out.”

Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals How She’s Able to Wear High Heels All Day

Vanna White is definitely up there in terms of hours spent wearing high heels. For the past 40 years, her job on “Wheel of Fortune” has seen her adhere to a fashionable dress code that typically features the famously uncomfortable type of shoe. Most of us men can’t relate, but we know plenty of you Outsiders are wondering how Vanna has been able to spend entire days on tiptoe.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives ‘Sneak Peek’ Look at Her New ‘Cheetah Costume’

Is there really anything better than American Pickers star Danielle Colby and her awesome sense of style? The correct answer to that question, of course, is no. At this point, we all know and love Danielle Colby for the role she’s been playing on the History Channel series, American Pickers. Colby is one of the main characters on the show alongside Mike Wolfe, and former co-star Frank Fritz. The fan-favorite show first made its debut back in 2010 and is now in production of its 11th year.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Renovated His Rentable Loft’s Kitchen and It Looks Incredible

We know our favorite “American Pickers” star, Mike Wolfe, is a pro at collecting rare and unique furniture pieces, automobiles, sparkly bike helmets and so much more. Although, if you weren’t already aware, he’s also an established interior designer. In a recent Instagram post, the star captured his vacation rental house in Tennessee. From the picture, we got a front-row seat to Wolfe’s latest loft kitchen renovations.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Here’s How Mike Wolfe Came Up with Antique Archaeology’s Name and Logo

Since he was a boy, American Pickers host and creator Mike Wolfe knew he had a knack for discovering treasure where few would find it. The longtime History Channel star and collector grew up in a small Western Iowa town. And, it was there that Wolfe discovered his love for digging through piles of junk-searching for unique finds. In fact, the American Pickers host had such a talent for this, that he eventually expanded his unique talent into a “brick and mortar” shop in 2001.
ENTERTAINMENT
