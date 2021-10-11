CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Little Things Count in Stephanie Kane's New Crime Book, Object Lessons

By Teague Bohlen
Westword
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's scary? It’s often the little things. The sigh in the night. The stranger falling in step behind you. A creak. A slam. A sudden shiver. Now Denver crime writer Stephanie Kane is back with a new book all about literal little things: crime-scene dioramas that end up potentially inspiring a string of Mile High murders. The book, Object Lessons, is the third in her Lily Sparks art-world series that began with A Perfect Eye and continued with Automat. The new novel is set to launch in bookstores on Friday, October 15.

