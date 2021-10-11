CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Killer Camp Season 2 interview with Camp Counselor Bobby and EP Ben Wilson

By Mads Lennon
1428elm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiller Camp Season 2 has officially premiered. A new game is underway! After the show’s first season wrapped, The CW commissioned a second season, so this time around it’s a CW original, meaning more episodes and more campmates!. 1428 Elm chatted with Bobby Mair, a stand-up comedian in real life...

1428elm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Seattle

Killer Camp – ‘A Smashing Sequel’

FRESH BLOOD – In this reality show with a brutal horror twist, thirteen new campers arrive at Camp Pleasant excited and ready for fun but are quickly reminded by host Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) that not everyone will survive. After all, one of them is a Killer who will engage the help of homicidal Handyman Bruce to kill their “friends” …one by one. The campmates are immediately thrown into several challenges – including a hilarious walk across a slippery pole to bank cash for their prize fund and a duel with bloody arrows to win immunity. All the while, the Killer among them tries to the sabotage the game. Bromances blossom, a risky love triangle forms and one Camper is ultimately sent into the woods to die in a deliciously fun way. Directed by Mike Parker (#201). Original airdate 10/10/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch Killer Camp Season 2, Episode 1 tonight: October 10

Last year, The CW imported the British game show Killer Camp produced by Tuesday’s Child Television as part of their COVID lineup when the fall schedule was unable to be completed. The show proved to be a success and is now a CW original series. Killer Camp Season 2 finally premieres tonight.
TV SERIES
1428elm.com

Creepshow Season 3, Episode 4 cast, story details, release date and more

Shudder’s original horror anthology series Creepshow returns tonight with the fourth episode of its third season. Based on the 1980s horror-classic anthology films helmed by horror legends Stephen King and George Romero, Creepshow Season 3 continues to bring fun, terrifying vignettes exploring a range of monsters, creatures, supernatural entities, delusions, and more.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘4400’: Kausar Mohammed, Wilder Yari & Theo Germaine Join The CW Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Kausar Mohammed (The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night), Wilder Yari (The L Word: Generation Q) and Theo Germaine (The Politician) are set for heavily recurring roles in 4400, the CW’s reimagining of the 2004-07 USA Network sci-fi drama series. Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 hails from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot; Sunil Nayar; and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear. 2021-22 The CW New Series In 4400, over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sam Raimi
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Killer Camp “A Smashing Sequel”

Thirteen new campers arrive at Camp Pleasant excited and ready for fun but are quickly reminded by host Camp Counselor Bobby that not everyone will survive … all on the season premiere of Killer Camp at 9PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Deadline

Michael O’Neill & Celia Weston To Co-Star In ‘Echoes’ Netflix Limited Series; Five More Cast

Michael O’Neill (Council of Dads) and Celia Weston (Modern Family) are set as leads opposite Michelle Monaghan in Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey. Gable Swanlund (The Shrink Next Door) also has been cast as a series regular and Tyner Rushing (The Terminal List), Hazel Mason (The Blacklist), Ginger Mason (The Blacklist), Alise Willis (Ruthless) and Maddie Nichols (Ann Rule’s A Murder to Remember) will recur in the series. Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Counselor#Killers#Cw#Itv#American
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Distractify

TikTok Star and Mother of Four Katelyn Ballman Has Died Suddenly at Age 27

Tragically, another internet star has died. Katelyn Ballman, who used the handle @itskaiteeebee on Tiktok, had more than 1.5 million likes and 78,000 followers. The internet personality, who frequently made videos featuring her husband and four children, posted for the last time on Sept. 27, 2021. Fans are worried for her family and are wondering about Katelyn's cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New Wife Francie Stands By Him As He Updates His Brian Laundrie Search

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Francie showed her support to the reality star, as he offered an update on his hunt to catch Brian Laundrie. The search is still on for Brian Laundrie, but Dog The Bounty Hunter is taking a step back from his hunt. The 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, put off his honeymoon with his new wife Francie, 52, to try to find Brian, who has a warrant out for his arrest after his fiancé Gabby Petito’s body was found in Wyoming. Dog and Francie posed for photos along with a new interview with The Sun on October 13, where he gave an update on his search.
PETS
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy