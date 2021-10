Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. After losing 2-1 against Toronto last night, the Canadiens have a golden opportunity to get back on track tonight when they’ll visit the Buffalo Sabres. Last season, the Sabres had only 37 points to show for their efforts and this year should be tough as well in Buffalo. Just like the Canadiens’ the Sabres are without their captain Jack Eichel, although he has now been stripped of the captaincy after the disagreement with the team over the best course of action to repair his herniated disk. It’s no secret that Eichel wants out of Buffalo, and the sooner it happens the better for everyone at this stage.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO