CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Social Sightings: Where to Find Bacon-Topped French Toast and More

By Molly Martin
Westword
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick serving of interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. Forget bacon on the side. It's all...

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Freeman
Mashed

Best Pineapple Coconut Cake Recipe

Chef and recipe developer Michelle Morey considers this pineapple coconut cake "easy" to make, but fair warning, she is speaking with years of baking experience behind her, so don't worry if you're a bit intimidated by this recipe at first. Despite all of the steps, the ingredients can be found at most grocery stores, much of the recipe simply involves following package instructions, and there's even some room for covering up a mistake or two as you decorate the cake. Also, as soon as anyone takes a bite of this sweet, richly flavored dessert, they're not going to care if it looked picture-perfect before they ate it.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Toast#New York City#Food Drink#Social Sightings#Bakery Four#Italian
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Places To Get Pizza In Cleveland

PizzaPeter Bravo (Creative Commons) Okay, you know it's officially pizza time. Your stomach is growling, and it's time to do something about it. When you're Cleveland you might be surprised that there are so many choices for great pizza! Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
HuffingtonPost

How To Turn Grocery Store Salad Kits Into A Full-Fledged Meal

Pre-packaged salad kits are a boon to many a busy schedule. You’ve seen them in grocery stores, bagged up in the produce aisle, complete with lettuce, mix-ins and a packet of dressing. They take the work out of washing, drying and chopping; the thought out of topping; and help people...
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Pecan Pie French Toast Casserole

Sure, eggs and bacon are great. But when you're in the mood for an indulgent breakfast, nothing fits the bill like baked French toast. The sweet, custard-like filling is downright decadent. But if you're a dessert-lover at heart, then there's a recipe out there that's even more impressive—Pecan Pie French Toast. Take a minute to let that sink in. Day-old french bread is dipped in an egg custard that's spiked with cinnamon and vanilla, and then it's layered in a trusty 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. The pecan topping is loaded with nuts, brown sugar, and butter, then whisked together with maple syrup for a little extra a.m. pizzazz. Pecan pie for breakfast? Yes, please! Oh, and it all comes together in just over an hour. So yes, the perfect brunch casserole does exist.
RECIPES
Robb Report

Hillary Sterling and Danny Meyer Open a Bold New Wood-Fired Italian Restaurant in NYC

Hillary Sterling spent much of her summer in the basement of Marta, Union Square Hospitality’s Roman-inspired, wood-fired restaurant on East 29th Street. For months, she tested focaccias and pastas and perfected a citrusy, olive oil-poached insalata di mare; and, finally, Sterling has emerged six avenue blocks west at light-filled, terrace-wrapped, 120-seat Ci Siamo. Tucked into Hudson Yards’ Manhattan West development, Ci Siamo is USHG’s first restaurant opening since the pandemic, and Sterling, who previously ran the kitchen at Vic’s in Nolita, is the only executive chef in collective USHG memory who’s been recruited from outside the organization. Danny Meyer & Co....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy