Ben Stokes: England allrounder shares positive injury update

By Rory Dollard
 4 days ago

Ben Stokes has given English cricket fans cause for optimism, posting pictures of himself gripping a bat properly for the first time in six months.

Stokes is currently on an indefinite break from the game as he priorities his mental wellbeing, but he has also been rehabilitating from a nasty fracture in his let index finger.

He suffered the injury in April on Indian Premier League duty for Rajasthan Royals and, although he made tentative comeback appearances during the summer – even answering an emergency SOS from England to captain a coronavirus-threatened ODI series against Pakistan – he was still suffering major discomfort.

Now he has taken to social media to show the bandaged digit wrapped around a handle, with a caption suggesting it was the first time he has been able to do so since the initial break.

The message went on Instagram and Twitter, with Stokes adding “Ohhh aye lad” by way of comment.

The 31-year-old missed the India Test series at home, will not feature in the T20 World Cup later this month and was also considered unavailable for the Ashes squad which was announced on Sunday.

Head coach Chris Silverwood was keen to take a hands off approach to Stokes’ eventual return but it is not impossible that England could allow him to join the Australia series as a late arrival, should he feel he is in the right physical and mental shape to do so.

Speaking at the squad announcement about Stokes, Silverwood said: “Ben is moving forward, the communications I have had with him he is definitely more upbeat.

“But what I will say is there will be no pressure from me for him to rush back. I’ve said ‘when you’re ready you call me and we’ll make a plan from there’. So there’s no pressure from me and no date on it.

“I’m not going to tell him when he comes back. I’ll be led by him and my concern first and foremost is his wellbeing.”

