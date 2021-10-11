CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Origin flight that will send actor William Shatner to space is delayed until Wednesday due to weather concerns

Cover picture for the articleThe space travel company Blue Origin said on Sunday that the flight set to send Star Trek actor William Shatner and other crew members was delayed until Wednesday due to weather concerns. In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Blue Origin said the launch was now scheduled to take place at 8: 30 a.m. on Wednesday, due to “forecasted winds” in West Texas on Tuesday, when the launch was originally scheduled.

