Blue Origin flight that will send actor William Shatner to space is delayed until Wednesday due to weather concerns
The space travel company Blue Origin said on Sunday that the flight set to send Star Trek actor William Shatner and other crew members was delayed until Wednesday due to weather concerns. In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Blue Origin said the launch was now scheduled to take place at 8: 30 a.m. on Wednesday, due to “forecasted winds” in West Texas on Tuesday, when the launch was originally scheduled.www.q95fm.net
