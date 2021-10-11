Sens. Rubio, Scott can really help the LGBTQ community achieve equality

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., weighed in after the U.S. Senate passed the “Manufacturing.gov Act” without opposition. U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., introduced the bill at the end of March with Rubio and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., co-sponsoring the proposal to “revamp the Manufacturing.gov website, which would serve as a one-stop hub to connect manufacturers with federal manufacturing programs and resources.” The bill “would also require the U.S. Department of Commerce to enable the website to collect feedback from manufacturers, address frequently asked questions, and provide other helpful information” and resulted from a “2017 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the federal government maintains 58 different manufacturing programs across 11 federal agencies, which can make it difficult for manufacturers to identify them.”
Comments / 0