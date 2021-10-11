CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pets of the Week

By STAFF REPORT
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s pets of the week are Robb and Virgil, both of Dorchester Paws Community Animal Shelter. Robb is a 7-month-old hound mix. He weighs a little less than 35 pounds and has been at the shelter since mid September. Robb would thrive the most in a calm and quiet...

republictimes.net

Missy | Pet of the Week

Missy will make a great companion. She enjoys playing with other dogs and running around a secure fenced in yard. She loves getting attention from her humans and will make a great lap dog. Missy is four years old and weighs 17 pounds. Missy’s adoption fee is $250; she is...
PETS
cbslocal.com

Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week

Let's head out to the Sacramento SPCA and meet our pet of the week, a 1-year old doberman mix named Mowgli! He is a VERY GOOD BOY and is waiting for you to come and adopt him!
SACRAMENTO, CA
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the week: Duchess and Babadook

Babadook is a one-year-old feline looking for a loving home to call my own. She is a sassy lady who is looking for a calm and quiet house. Babadook is an independent gal who enjoys having a place to perch and watch everything that is going on around her. She doesn't like a ton of commotion, so a mellow home would be purrfect! If you are interested in adopting Babadook, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341.
PETS
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meade

This handsome guy came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another shelter. When Meade arrived at Animal Friends, he needed surgery on his left back leg from a previous injury. Meade spent a considerable amount of time in a foster home and is doing extremely well! Meade may be able to live in a home with children 6 years and older. Meade may be able to live with another dog, pending a meet and greet at Animal Friends first.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Virgil
