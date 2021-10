The Indianapolis Colts will have a roster decision to make when it comes to backup quarterback Brett Hundley ahead of the Week 5 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Per NFL rules, a practice squad player can only be elevated to the active roster for game day twice in a season. If the Colts want Hundley, who remains on the practice squad, to be the backup quarterback for the Week 5 game, they will have to sign him to the active roster.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO