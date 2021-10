With only a few preseason games remaining and the team’s season opener on October 13 a week away, I can say that it feels like hockey season. Yes, the calendar has been flipped from September to October for a few days now and cooler weather has come along with it, but for whatever reason it was hard for me to make the transition from offseason mode to “game on.” Maybe this is just fatigue as a sports fan because of how the Mets fell apart for the umpteenth time, but a week from today it is truly going to be hockey time!

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO