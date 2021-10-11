Broward English Teacher Remembers Flanagan High Grad Miya Marcano

During Miya Marcano's senior year at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, she and her English teacher, Kristy Modia, had one of their many casual, off-the-cuff chats about the future, as teenagers looking forward to the next stage in their life are apt to do. But when Modia heard of her former student's disappearance and then of the 19-year-old's murder two weeks ago, she says it's now an interaction she'll never forget.