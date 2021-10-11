WhatsApp might soon allow you to pause voice recordings

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most widely-used messaging apps around the globe. While it isn’t as feature-rich as some of the other messengers out there, WhatsApp has been adding some useful features lately, like the ability to transfer chats from iOS to Android or linking multiple devices to the same account. We’ve also been hearing rumors about improvements to the voice notes feature on WhatsApp, including the ability to transcribe voice recordings. The Facebook-owned messenger is now reportedly working on letting users pause voice recordings.