PHOTOS: Adorable New ‘Duffy & Friends’ Warm Winter Storytime’ Line Coming November 4 to Tokyo DisneySea

As Japan settles into the chilly winter months and we approach the holidays, Duffy the Disney Bear and all of his friends are gearing up for the most adorable winter yet, with new holiday merchandise featuring all six of the current Duffy pals! Starting November 4, guests visiting Tokyo DisneySea can pick up a wide range of new merchandise themed to both Christmas and the adorable new Duffy & Friends' Warm Winter Storytime event!