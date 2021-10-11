CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Adorable New ‘Duffy & Friends’ Warm Winter Storytime’ Line Coming November 4 to Tokyo DisneySea

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As Japan settles into the chilly winter months and we approach the holidays, Duffy the Disney Bear and all of his friends are gearing up for the most adorable winter yet, with new holiday merchandise featuring all six of the current Duffy pals! Starting November 4, guests visiting Tokyo DisneySea can pick up a wide range of new merchandise themed to both Christmas and the adorable new Duffy & Friends’ Warm Winter Storytime event!

