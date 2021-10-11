CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Celebrates Son Adonis’ 4th Birthday With Adorable New Photo From Racing-Themed Party

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Adonis Graham turns four years old on Oct. 11, and his dad, Drake, helped him celebrate with a racing-themed birthday party the weekend prior. The guys posed for a sweet photo together at the bash.

Drake threw his son an epic fourth birthday party on Oct. 10, and took to Instagram to share a photo from the fun day. In the pic, the father/son duo stood in front of a sign that said “Adonis Races Into 4,” setting the tone for the racecar-themed bash. The decorations were complete with tons of balloons, including a few that featured the signature checkered pattern of a racing flag. Drake bent down to be at the same height as his son, and they both struck the same pose with big smiles on their faces.

In addition to that pic, Drake also posted a cute photobooth shot with his little one, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. In the pic, Drake is cracking up as he tries to hold Adonis on his lap, but the toddler just wants to get closer to the camera. His cute cornrows are on full display as he leans the top of his head toward the camera lens. Videos from Drake’s Instagram Story also reveal that Bugs Bunny showed up to the celebration wearing a Space Jam-themed LeBron James jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ve4lN_0cNac84Z00
Drake’s son Adonis joins him at the Billboard Music Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Drake shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, but it’s unclear if she was in attendance for the celebrations. Sophie didn’t share any pics to her own Instagram page, and appeared to have a pampering day for herself instead. She posted a glam selfie with the caption, “Mom life: When there’s a whole other person staring back after getting her hair and makeup done.” Adonis’s actual birthday is on Oct. 11, so perhaps Sophie has something else special planned, as well!

Ever since Drake confirmed — via a DNA test — that he is Adonis’s father, the two have developed such a special relationship. The four-year-old loves basketball like his dad, and Drake even took him to a playoff game during summer 2021. The rapper has also shared videos of Adonis showing off his skills on the court himself. He’s growing up so fast!

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Son Maceo in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch: Halle Berry Fears Making Mistakes as a Parent. This celebratory shoutout is as sweet as a Berry. Halle Berry's son, Maceo Martinez, celebrated his 8th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 5. And in commemoration of the special occasion, the actress, 55, shared a rare photo of him to Instagram. "This little dude is 8 today!," Halle captioned a cute pic of Maceo, adding, "Happy Birthday THUNDER!"
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Sophie Brussaux
Person
Drake
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne & Diddy Bless Nicki Minaj's Son 'Papa Bear' With 'Insane' 1st Birthday Gifts

Nicki Minaj became a mother for the first time in September 2020, when she gave birth to a baby boy. Fast forward a year later, and the Queen rapper is already celebrating her child’s first journey around the sun. On Tuesday (October 5), Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram with a post giving fans a look at her son’s Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

​Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo With Her Daughter In 14th Birthday Tribute: ‘You’re Everything To Me’

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina is growing up so fast! The actress posted a rare picture with her mini-me in honor of her 14th birthday. Actress Salma Hayek can’t believe how much time has passed since she welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault. The Like A Boss actress, 54, paid tribute to her mini-me’s 14th birthday on September 21 with a heartfelt message accompanied by a rare photo of the two on Instagram. “My precious girl, you are everything to me,” she began.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Cardi B ‘couldn’t hang’ at her birthday party

Cardi B “couldn’t hang” at her own birthday party. The chart-topping rap star – who turned 29 on Monday (10.11.21) – celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals. Cardi – who is married to rapper Offset...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Cornrows#Instagram Story
IBTimes

Pumpkin Shannon Celebrates Baby Bentley’s New Milestone With Adorable Photos

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon celebrated her son Bentley Jameson’s newest milestone by sharing adorable photos of her second child on social media. The 21-year-old reality star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a series of snaps showing baby Bentley in an apple-adorned onesie and a blue bib with printed dolphins. The last photo in the series also featured Bentley’s 3-year-old sister Ella Grace smiling beside him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Madonna's sweet birthday tribute to David Banda

Madonna has paid a sweet tribute to her son David Banda on his 16th birthday. The 63-year-old star and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie adopted David in 2006, when he was just 13 months old, and Madonna has shared a series of pictures of him on Instagram to mark his big birthday.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Matt James Proves His Love for Rachael Kirkconnell With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch: Rachael Kirkconnell Excited for BF Matt James on "DWTS" Matt James handed out something sweeter than a rose. The former Bachelor lead took to Instagram to celebrate his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell's 25th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 26. In true Matt style, the reality TV star shared an uber-romantic tribute to his leading lady, which only further proved their love is the real deal.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Coco Austin Faces Backlash After Sharing Photo Of Daughter Chanel, 5, With French Manicure

Coco Austin faced major backlash on social media on Sept. 23 after she revealed five-year-old daughter Chanel got a French manicure. Coco Austin 42, gives her daughter the world. And if it’s a new French manicure for picture day, so be it. The reality star is facing major social media backlash after posting a pic of her daughter, Chanel, 5, with a new French manicure on September 23.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Drake's party for son

Drake celebrated his son's fourth birthday with a racing car-themed party. The 'God's Plan' hitmaker treated fans to a glimpse of the celebrations he'd staged for little Adonis - whose mother is Sophie Brussaux - on his Instagram account over the weekend, sharing two photos of the bash. In the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gives Adonis Buckets In Adorable New Video

Drake has a lot to celebrate right now. His latest album Certified Lover Boy is breaking records on the charts and it remains one of the most-streamed albums in the world right now. Fans are loving the project and they are already looking ahead to what Drake might put out next. As for the artist himself, he is simply enjoying his success and spending some time with his family.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy