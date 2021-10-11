CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia and Montour Counties launch covered bridge passport program

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomsburg -- Just in time for the 2021 Covered Bridge and Arts Festival (Oct. 7-10 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds), the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce a brand new mobile passport initiative featuring the historic covered bridges of Columbia & Montour Counties. The passport program is free to sign up and encourages both visitors from outside the region and locals alike to get out and experience the area’s 25 covered bridges. Once signed up, program participants will be emailed a customized link that will grant them access to the passport dashboard. No mobile app or download is needed; the program operates in a mobile friendly web-based platform.

