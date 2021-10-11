CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stinging fish invasion along East Coast may have begun off North Carolina, USGS says

By Mark Price
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina may owe Florida an apology. The lionfish invasion plaguing waters off Florida may have begun in North Carolina, according to a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey. Lionfish are native to the Pacific Ocean, and experts have long maintained someone in Florida likely unleashed the stinging species...

www.star-telegram.com

