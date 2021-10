UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse native won the 2021 Boilermaker race on Saturday. Stephen Rathbun ran the 15K in 47 minutes and 32 seconds.

Stephen Rathbun, his wife Ashley, and dad John

The Cicero-North Syracuse and Syracuse University grad was the first American to win the race since 1991.

This year’s race did not include international runners.

Racers wait for the start of the 2021 Boilermaker race

