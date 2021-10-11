DCB participates in educator’s workshop
BOTTINEAU- North Dakota Space Grant Consortium (NDSGC) hosted a NASA in the Classroom Educator Workshop that focused on bringing real-world NASA data and resources to ND classrooms. The goal of the workshop was to guide educators in engaging students in areas of atmospheric science and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), by using effective instructional strategies and inclusive educational resources, using inspiring NASA content.www.devilslakejournal.com
