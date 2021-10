It has been 15 days since Miami last played a game, in a tough 30-28 loss to Virginia. We know how it ended. Manny Diaz played conservatively and Andy Borregales missed a potential game winner at the buzzer. Since that point, Miami learned more bad news as QB D’Eriq King was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury. The Canes reportedly had a practice fight. There are more rumors that there are upperclassmen who want to transfer, and that leaves out the coaching rumors. What has been said for two weeks were many different catch phrases and coach speak meant to deflect from the fact that the Canes are 2-3 and not a good team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO