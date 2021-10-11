FWP undergoing restructuring with new Parks and Recreation division

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks is asking for help from County residents to inform the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan. A new online survey asks residents to share their opinions about the condition of open spaces and recreational opportunities in the county and to identify areas for improvement. The survey is open until Monday, Nov.1. “Creating opportunities to hear directly from county residents is fundamental in our ongoing work to plan for the future of our community’s recreational needs,” Baltimore County Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson said. “We look forward to hearing from residents to help inform our vision for capital projects including parks and open spaces, programs improvements, and moreover the next five years.” The County’s Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plain uses careful planning to help develop and maintain parks, open spaces, natural resources and agricultural land. The survey will help them decide where the priorities should be over the next five years.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO