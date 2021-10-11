CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Ochenski opinion: Gianforte can run, but he cannot hide

By GEORGE OCHENSKI
Missoulian
 4 days ago

Plagued by a mounting number of very serious problems in Montana, what did Gov. Greg Gianforte opt to do? No, he did not “put his shoulder to the wheel” and get to work addressing those issues — which would be doing the job he was elected and paid by taxpayers to do.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene asks Twitter if America should have a 'national divorce' after poll suggested more than half of Trump voters want red and blue states to secede

Marjorie Taylor Greene conducted a poll on her Twitter asking her followers if they feel America should divide into two different nations based on red and blue states. 'Should America have a national divorce?' the Republican Georgia congresswoman posed on Monday. The three options are 'Yes, by R & D...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
austincountynewsonline.com

Chaos In Texas As Employees Fired For Refusing To Get Vaxxed Demand Their Jobs Back

Things are getting very confusing in Texas. Shortly after governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning the vaccine mandates by any employer, which in turn was followed by several prominent Texas corporations – such as IBM, American Air, Southwest – saying they would snub the EO and back Biden on shots, we’ve reach a point where some employers side with the governor, others side with the president, meanwhile employees have no idea what they have to do (or not do), while yet another group of (former) employees that was fired for refusing to comply with the mandates is now trying to get their jobs back.
TEXAS STATE
Deseret News

Opinion: Can Utah do anything to challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate?

With the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress seeking to remake U.S. society with mandates and vast new programs, we’re seeing many states push back against federal encroachment and presidential executive orders. We explore these lessons in federalism. Utah’s GOP Legislature is resisting the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Governor says only he can save lives

In a one-on-one interview this week, Gov. Jay Inslee makes some eye-opening statements. Gov. Jay Inslee had a one-on-one interview this week with Mike McClanahan for TVW’s The Impact to discuss his mandates and use of emergency powers. One of the most interesting things the Governor said was this:. “There...
POLITICS
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Gianforte's failure to lead contributes to COVID surge

Montana passed a grim milestone recently: More than 2,000 of our neighbors have died from COVID since the start of this pandemic. Montana has been — and continues to be — ranked among the worst states in the nation for rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalizations, and deaths. For the first time in recent history, some Montana hospitals are implementing crisis standards of care, meaning not everyone who needs care is guaranteed to receive it, and other hospitals are close to that point. Inside our hospitals, health care workers are experiencing the darkest days of this pandemic so far. We didn’t have to end up here, but given the lack of leadership from Governor Gianforte, it isn’t surprising that we did.
BILLINGS, MT
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Missoula sees 7 deaths

Kudos and many thanks to Gov. Greg Gianforte for his approval of the COVID "freedom" bills that have hamstrung the county's ability to control the spread of the Delta variant. The freedom to infect each other, to get sick, to end up in a hospital, to deal with long COVID, and potentially to die are cherished by all. Hospitals are especially thankful because they now have more business than ever before.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Greg Gianforte
Missoulian

Other GOP states urge court to let Texas abortion law stand

AUSTIN, Texas — Eighteen states threw new support behind Texas' ban on most abortions as the Biden administration waited Thursday for a ruling to determine whether the nation's most restrictive abortion law will be allowed to remain in place. Montana was one of the states to sign onto the agreement,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Lawsuits#Gop#Montanans#Covid#Trump#The Montana Free Press#The National Guard
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: An Agenda for Black Marylanders Cannot Be One of Convenience

The writer is the former mayor of Hyattsville and the national co-chair of Our Black Party, a political organization established to help elect candidates and advance policies that support the Black agenda. Black voters in Maryland have an opportunity to elect the first Black governor in the state’s history. Although...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTAR News

Arizona voters poll shows Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads over potential GOP opponents

PHOENIX — A recent poll of voters in Arizona shows incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly leading all potential Republican opponents in head-to-head matchups. Kelly is back on the ballot for 2022 after winning the seat in 2020 during a special election to finish the late Sen. John McCain’s term, giving Arizona two Democrat senators for the first time since January 1953.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Hawley embarrassed state as Gen. Milley testified

Regarding the editorial “Hawley tries to blame Afghanistan debacle on efforts to reform military culture” (Sept. 30): Last week in the Afghanistan withdrawal hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley said that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, should resign. As someone whose uncle died because of military stupidity and arrogance, I understand that the military should never be without civilian oversight.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy