Ochenski opinion: Gianforte can run, but he cannot hide

Montana passed a grim milestone recently: More than 2,000 of our neighbors have died from COVID since the start of this pandemic. Montana has been — and continues to be — ranked among the worst states in the nation for rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalizations, and deaths. For the first time in recent history, some Montana hospitals are implementing crisis standards of care, meaning not everyone who needs care is guaranteed to receive it, and other hospitals are close to that point. Inside our hospitals, health care workers are experiencing the darkest days of this pandemic so far. We didn’t have to end up here, but given the lack of leadership from Governor Gianforte, it isn’t surprising that we did.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO