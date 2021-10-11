CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostface returns in new poster for 'Scream'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXgFr_0cNabBfi00
"Scream" star Neve Campbell arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2017. A new poster for the film has been released featuring Ghostface. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ghostface is ready to scare audiences once again in the new poster for Scream, which was previously titled Scream 5.

The masked and hooded Ghostface holds up a sharp knife covered in blood on the poster.

"It's always someone you know," reads the official tagline. The tagline refers to how Ghostface is normally revealed to be an unsuspecting character at the end of each film.

Scream is coming to theaters on Jan. 14. Original series stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Marley Shelton are returning after last starring together in 2011's Scream 4.

Co-stars include Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy, Kyle Gallner and Mikey Madison.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are serving as directors. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penned the screenplay.

This is the first Scream film not directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

