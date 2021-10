The Hunterdon County Sheriff is issuing a scam alert that is targeting those who sell their creations at local craft fairs. A flyer circulating on social media has been promoting a series of craft fairs being held at the county fairgrounds in East Amwell. Sheriff Fred Brown says these Autumn, Thanksgiving and Christmas Fairs are all bogus, "The claims on social media are false and none of these events have been planned at the county’s Fairgrounds."

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO