LempsTalkinPack: Packers Go To Plaid, Still Win

By TundraVision
packerstalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Lempesis is back to break down Green Bay’s 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Chris Lempesis is back – and on his birthday! – to break down Green Bay’s completely insane 25-22 overtime road win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. He takes you through his emotions from the final two-plus minutes of regulation through overtime. He talks about Mason Crosby’s rough day, one that ultimately ended in redemption. He praises several members of the offense and defense, but also describes how each unit still has work to do. Lastly, he takes questions and comments received from listeners via Twitter, email and Facebook.

