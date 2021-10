Demi Lovato's new reality series about their obsession with aliens has left us searching the stars for answers. One night in October of 2020, pop sensation Demi Lovato was abducted by aliens in their sleep. At least, that’s what they believe happened to them. In the premiere episode of their new Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato, the pop star unpacks their fascination with the great unknown and tries to connect with beings from another realm.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO