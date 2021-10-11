George Clooney is philosophical about ageing

George Clooney feels philosophical about growing old. The Hollywood star turned 60 in May and George accepts his career has moved into a new phase over recent years. He explained: “The only thing you can do that’s dumb is try to hold on to things that you aren’t anymore, right? You know, there was a picture, I was in Italy and somebody took a picture of me – I think it was a paparazzi picture on the boat, and I saw this old, grey-haired guy on the boat and I was like ‘who is that?’ And it was me!’